Enjoy the fancy dancing and fry bread at the Howard County Pow-Wow

“The dances that we have - men’s fancy, and the other styles of what our men do, as equally, what our women do - the judges are always looking for the basics,” he said. “They’re looking for people to stay with the beat of the drum, on time with the drum, so that when you hear the drum beat, you can see the dancers’ feet touching Mother Earth, or whatever ground they’re dancing on...The next thing they’re looking for dancers to to dance their particular style, meaning that, [for instance], men’s fancy is about spins and turns and things that make people go ‘aaah!’"