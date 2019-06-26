5 ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in Baltimore

With the Fourth of July approaching, get ready to break out the flag apparel, crack open a cold one and celebrate freedom — the Baltimore way. Here’s a sampling of events going on around town where you can party like a patriot.
Fireworks
Some 205 years ago, a lawyer and amateur poet named Francis Scott Key penned the nation’s anthem as rockets bombarded Fort McHenry from the Baltimore Inner Harbor. Today, the rockets’ red glare off the Inner Harbor waters on July 4 remains a tradition, but with strategically-placed fireworks instead of pointed explosives.
Climb aboard a historic ship and experience some of the best fireworks views in the city. Tickets, available online, generally include food and drinks plus music, special tours and canon firings.
At the all-ages bar Sandlot — located right on the Patapsco River at Harbor Point — enjoy a full day of music, vendors, games and the bar. Cover costs $10 for adults and $5 for children. Blankets and beach chairs are encouraged.
There’s also a couple of community-based events you can attend for an all-inclusive Independence Day experience. Montego Bay Bakery will host the “Island Flava Breakfast Party,” which will feature Jamaican, Trinidadian and Guyanese breakfast food from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are available online.
Looking to get active? The annual co-ed volleyball tournament for players of all skillsets starts at 12 p.m. on Baltimore’s Rash Field at the Inner Harbor. Registration closes at 11:15 a.m., so be sure to get there early. Pay $25 in advance or $32 that day.
You can also compete in a four-mile “Fun Run” in Annapolis or Bel Air, starting at 8:30 a.m. Both are free and hosted by Charm City Run.
Or, if you’re looking to use the day off for job-searching purposes, Black Professional Men, Inc.’s “Skillsfest” event starts at 6 p.m. The networking session helps employers connect with potential employees.