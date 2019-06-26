Entertainment Arts

5 ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in Baltimore

Hallie Miller
The Baltimore Sun

Red, white and BOOM!

With the Fourth of July approaching, get ready to break out the flag apparel, crack open a cold one and celebrate freedom — the Baltimore way. Here’s a sampling of events going on around town where you can party like a patriot.

Fireworks

Some 205 years ago, a lawyer and amateur poet named Francis Scott Key penned the nation’s anthem as rockets bombarded Fort McHenry from the Baltimore Inner Harbor. Today, the rockets’ red glare off the Inner Harbor waters on July 4 remains a tradition, but with strategically-placed fireworks instead of pointed explosives.

Climb aboard a historic ship and experience some of the best fireworks views in the city. Tickets, available online, generally include food and drinks plus music, special tours and canon firings.

You can also watch the festive lights display on land, from atop Federal Hill Park, or from your car at the Baltimore Museum of Industry parking lot for $65 per car (which includes museum admission for all passengers from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

Fireworks shows will also be available in Dundalk, Catonsville, Annapolis, Towson and Columbia.

Parades

What better way to celebrate freedom than with the pomp and circumstance of a parade?

Grab the kids and head over to one of the many parades in the region, including Dundalk’s (8 a.m. to 9 a.m.), Towson’s (10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.), the American Visionary Art Museum’s “Pets on Parade” event (9 a.m. to 10 a.m.) and Catonsville’s (3 p.m.)

Food and drink

At the all-ages bar Sandlot — located right on the Patapsco River at Harbor Point — enjoy a full day of music, vendors, games and the bar. Cover costs $10 for adults and $5 for children. Blankets and beach chairs are encouraged.

There’s also a couple of community-based events you can attend for an all-inclusive Independence Day experience. Montego Bay Bakery will host the “Island Flava Breakfast Party,” which will feature Jamaican, Trinidadian and Guyanese breakfast food from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are available online.

Music and shows

On July 3, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform a “Star Spangled Spectacular” at Oregon Ridge Park. Gates open at 5 p.m. for the 8 p.m. concert. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said tickets were sold out as of June 17.

Tickets to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smash hit “Hamilton,” fittingly about the unlikely rise of founding father Alexander Hamilton, remain on sale for its Hippodrome run.

There’s also the Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival (1 p.m. to 10 p.m.), Woodlawn’s “Silent Party in Da Park” (3 p.m. to 8 p.m.) Mount Vernon Place’s Fourth of July concert and picnic featuring bluegrass and contemporary jazz performances (6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ) and “Cirque du Soleil: Corteo” at Royal Farms Arena (3:30 p.m.)

Get active

Looking to get active? The annual co-ed volleyball tournament for players of all skillsets starts at 12 p.m. on Baltimore’s Rash Field at the Inner Harbor. Registration closes at 11:15 a.m., so be sure to get there early. Pay $25 in advance or $32 that day.

You can also compete in a four-mile “Fun Run” in Annapolis or Bel Air, starting at 8:30 a.m. Both are free and hosted by Charm City Run.

Or, if you’re looking to use the day off for job-searching purposes, Black Professional Men, Inc.’s “Skillsfest” event starts at 6 p.m. The networking session helps employers connect with potential employees.

hmiller@baltsun.com

twitter.com/@MsHallieMiller

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
75°