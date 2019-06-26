5 ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in Baltimore

Red, white and BOOM!

With the Fourth of July approaching, get ready to break out the flag apparel, crack open a cold one and celebrate freedom — the Baltimore way. Here’s a sampling of events going on around town where you can party like a patriot.

Fireworks

File photo Rare November fireworks can be seen over Costa Mesa on Monday night when the OC Fair & Event Center conducts a test for a potential July 4 show. Rare November fireworks can be seen over Costa Mesa on Monday night when the OC Fair & Event Center conducts a test for a potential July 4 show. (File photo)

Some 205 years ago, a lawyer and amateur poet named Francis Scott Key penned the nation’s anthem as rockets bombarded Fort McHenry from the Baltimore Inner Harbor. Today, the rockets’ red glare off the Inner Harbor waters on July 4 remains a tradition, but with strategically-placed fireworks instead of pointed explosives.

Climb aboard a historic ship and experience some of the best fireworks views in the city. Tickets, available online, generally include food and drinks plus music, special tours and canon firings.

You can also watch the festive lights display on land, from atop Federal Hill Park, or from your car at the Baltimore Museum of Industry parking lot for $65 per car (which includes museum admission for all passengers from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

Fireworks shows will also be available in Dundalk, Catonsville, Annapolis, Towson and Columbia.

Parades

Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group Shannon Hughes, Shiba Hit U with the Charm City Roller Girls, parades with an American flag over her shoulders during Laurel's Fourth of July Parade on Saturday, July 2. Shannon Hughes, Shiba Hit U with the Charm City Roller Girls, parades with an American flag over her shoulders during Laurel's Fourth of July Parade on Saturday, July 2. (Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

What better way to celebrate freedom than with the pomp and circumstance of a parade?

Grab the kids and head over to one of the many parades in the region, including Dundalk’s (8 a.m. to 9 a.m.), Towson’s (10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.), the American Visionary Art Museum’s “Pets on Parade” event (9 a.m. to 10 a.m.) and Catonsville’s (3 p.m.)

Food and drink

Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun The "Fire On The Mountain" drink gets its orange color from turmeric. It was invented by bar manager Andrew Nichols at Sandlot, the new outdoor restaurant/bar venture by Spike Gjerde at Harbor Point. The "Fire On The Mountain" drink gets its orange color from turmeric. It was invented by bar manager Andrew Nichols at Sandlot, the new outdoor restaurant/bar venture by Spike Gjerde at Harbor Point. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun) (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

At the all-ages bar Sandlot — located right on the Patapsco River at Harbor Point — enjoy a full day of music, vendors, games and the bar. Cover costs $10 for adults and $5 for children. Blankets and beach chairs are encouraged.

There’s also a couple of community-based events you can attend for an all-inclusive Independence Day experience. Montego Bay Bakery will host the “Island Flava Breakfast Party,” which will feature Jamaican, Trinidadian and Guyanese breakfast food from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are available online.

Music and shows

Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun photo The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra once again takes its act to Oregon Ridge Park (1341 Beaver Dam Road, Cockeysville), for an evening of rousing patriotism that we suspect will include liberal doses of Tchaikovsky and John Philip Sousa. Food trucks will be on site to serve the hungry. The music starts at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Tickets are $9-$18. Go to bsomusic.org The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra once again takes its act to Oregon Ridge Park (1341 Beaver Dam Road, Cockeysville), for an evening of rousing patriotism that we suspect will include liberal doses of Tchaikovsky and John Philip Sousa. Food trucks will be on site to serve the hungry. The music starts at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Tickets are $9-$18. Go to bsomusic.org . (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun photo)

On July 3, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform a “Star Spangled Spectacular” at Oregon Ridge Park. Gates open at 5 p.m. for the 8 p.m. concert. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said tickets were sold out as of June 17.

Tickets to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smash hit “Hamilton,” fittingly about the unlikely rise of founding father Alexander Hamilton, remain on sale for its Hippodrome run.

There’s also the Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival (1 p.m. to 10 p.m.), Woodlawn’s “Silent Party in Da Park” (3 p.m. to 8 p.m.) Mount Vernon Place’s Fourth of July concert and picnic featuring bluegrass and contemporary jazz performances (6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ) and “Cirque du Soleil: Corteo” at Royal Farms Arena (3:30 p.m.)

Get active

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun Rash Field at the Inner Harbor is home to more than 700 beach volleyball teams, and they play every night during the eight-month season that runs from March to October. “We have everybody, from the ‘I wanna go pro' kids to the ‘get me to the bar on time' players,” says Baltimore Beach Volleyball founder Todd Webster. Want to join in? There are pickup games on the seven sand courts Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. After your game, get discounts on food and drink at Tir Na Nog in the Pratt Pavilion, the Greene Turtle at McHenry Row or Little Havana on Key Highway. Rash Field, 201 Key Highway. baltimorebeach.com Rash Field at the Inner Harbor is home to more than 700 beach volleyball teams, and they play every night during the eight-month season that runs from March to October. “We have everybody, from the ‘I wanna go pro' kids to the ‘get me to the bar on time' players,” says Baltimore Beach Volleyball founder Todd Webster. Want to join in? There are pickup games on the seven sand courts Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. After your game, get discounts on food and drink at Tir Na Nog in the Pratt Pavilion, the Greene Turtle at McHenry Row or Little Havana on Key Highway. Rash Field, 201 Key Highway. baltimorebeach.com (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Looking to get active? The annual co-ed volleyball tournament for players of all skillsets starts at 12 p.m. on Baltimore’s Rash Field at the Inner Harbor. Registration closes at 11:15 a.m., so be sure to get there early. Pay $25 in advance or $32 that day.

You can also compete in a four-mile “Fun Run” in Annapolis or Bel Air, starting at 8:30 a.m. Both are free and hosted by Charm City Run.

Or, if you’re looking to use the day off for job-searching purposes, Black Professional Men, Inc.’s “Skillsfest” event starts at 6 p.m. The networking session helps employers connect with potential employees.

