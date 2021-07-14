Garth Brooks to perform at M&T Bank Stadium in October

Country star Garth Brooks will return to Baltimore this fall.
The acclaimed country music singer will perform at M&T Bank Stadium Sat. Oct. 2, according to a Wednesday news release.
Brooks’ first ever concert at the popular Baltimore venue will be held rain or shine. Fans can purchase tickets beginning July 23 through Ticketmaster, with prices starting at $94.
Brooks last played Baltimore in 2015 at the Royal Farms Arena, breaking the Beatles previous ticket sale records for the venue. The No. 1 selling solo artist in U.S. history, Brooks received a Kennedy Center Honor in May for his contributions to country music, according to the release. Brooks released his most recent album “Fun” last November, with a single “Dive Bar” featuring Blake Shelton.