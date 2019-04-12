How to mark the 4th anniversary of Freddie Gray's death in Baltimore

It’s been four years since Freddie Gray Jr.’s death from injuries sustained while in police custody sparked widespread protests in Baltimore and helped fuel a national conversation about race and criminal justice across the country. Gray was arrested on April 12, died on April 19 and the unrest began on April 27.

To commemorate Gray’s passing, here’s a few different ways you can mark the anniversary this year.

» ‘Baltimore After Freddie Gray’

The Reginald F. Lewis Museum will hold an interactive dialogue and a book talk on April 13 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. (830 E Pratt St., Jonestown lewismuseum.org)

» #TogetherWeRemember

Baltimore-based artist Kondwani Fidel and others will host a community-wide vigil and discussion on April 14 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the historic Lloyd Street Synagogue. (15 Lloyd St., Jonestown)

» ‘Snapshots’

ArtsCentric will hold four performances from April 18 to April 20 of “Snapshots,” an original dance production that tells the story of a young man named Damon who dies after an encounter with law enforcement officers. Tickets are $30. (45 West Preston St., Midtown app.arts-people.com)

» Rise Bmore

Union Baptist Church in Baltimore will present a free evening of music, art and discussion featuring performances from the Peabody String Sinfonia starting at 7 p.m. on April 19. (1201 Union Ave., Upton eventbrite.com)

» Tubman House’s 4th Annual Freddie Gray Commemoration

Baltimore’s Tubman House, a neighborhood organization founded in 2016 in the Sandtown-Winchester community, will hold a public commemoration on April 20 featuring food, music, an Easter egg hunt, a meditation session and free haircuts from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Mount and Presbury intersection.)

» Freddie Gray-inspired murals

Several artists have paid tribute to Gray with murals, street art and graffiti. Support the artists with a walking tour of the art works, starting with the one of Gray on Mount Street.

» ‘Baltimore Rising’

A 2017 documentary directed by “The Wire” star Sonja Sohn profiles the city in the wake of Gray’s death and the ensuing protests. You can watch “Baltimore Rising” on HBO, YouTube and Amazon Prime, or for free on the website Kanopy if you are a member of a public library.

