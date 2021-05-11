City of Baltimore cancels annual July 4 fireworks; New Year’s Eve festivities still on track

The City of Baltimore canceled July 4 fireworks, the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts announced Tuesday.
But Donna Drew Sawyer, BOPA’s chief executive director, said fireworks could return to the Inner Harbor for New Year’s Eve celebrations.
”We have been in close communication with the city, and unfortunately, there will not be July 4th fireworks,” Sawyer said. ”But we are hoping that we will have fireworks that will welcome in the New Year.”
She made her comments Tuesday during a webinar on the return of live audiences to popular entertainment events after the pandemic sponsored by the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.
”The city has decided not to put us all at risk,” Sawyer said. “The one thing we wouldn’t want to be is a super-spreader event. But, we’ll figure out a way to bring that excitement back.”
Fireworks have been an annual part of the city’s New Year’s celebration at the Inner Harbor, though they were canceled last year.
She added that though Artscape was a casualty of the 2021 COVID-19 pandemic, Free Fall Baltimore will return as scheduled in October. Free Fall Baltimore features free arts and cultural events.
Planning for Artscape takes a full year, and while BOPA’s staff initially considered delaying Artscape until the fall, they couldn’t figure out how to pull off two major events within months of one another.
”My staff is amazing, but they can’t clone themselves,” Sawyer said.
”We could not get two major events going at exactly the same time, so we thought it best to go forward with Free Fall.”
Artscape was entirely virtual last summer, but Sawyer said that wasn’t an option for 2021.
”While we had some success, it’s not the same environment as being there,” she said. “Artscape is a physical thing.”
But other events are taking what Sawyer described as “intermediate steps” towards returning to normal life.
For instance, this year hot food is once again permitted at Baltimore’s farmers markets.