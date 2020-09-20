Here’s what six of Baltimore’s most unique musical artists have prepared for fall 2020

:3ION, the artist name of Elon Battle (and thus pronounced “Elon”) has garnered critical acclaim for their genre-bending, electronic instrumentation-driven music ever since appearing on the Baltimore scene roughly four and a half years ago. The artist, who uses they/them pronouns, is preparing new songs and a still-untitled album to come out this fall. They said that the new music departs stylistically from previous releases, and is inspired by drum and bass as well as Afrofuturism concepts. They also will produce all of the tracks themselves, and are figuring out how a fall tour might look in the era of COVID-19.