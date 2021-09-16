Fall Arts Guide: Make a night of it: 9 artsy date night ideas to get you back out there

As of this writing, the BMA was still offering free, timed-entry tickets to guests — but do book in advance. This fall, scope out “Women Behaving Badly: 400 Years of Power & Protest” as well as a massive installation from German artist Katharina Grosse. Afterward, you can book a table at the always elegant Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen, overlooking the museum’s sculpture garden. In the market for something a little more casual? Nearby bussers and Poets, which opened in 2021, offers well-seasoned comfort food — think: shrimp and grits or vegan nachos — and the warm and welcoming atmosphere that’s made this restaurant chain so beloved in Washington D.C. In case you need extra enticement, bussers also hosts a variety of in-person performances like poetry readings, so you can nosh and get cultured at the same time.