Everyman Theatre announces among the first of Baltimore’s in-person productions amid coronavirus pandemic

The Everyman Theatre has announced the date of its first open-to-the-public production of the 2020-21 season, with the November date making the theater one of Baltimore’s first to host an in-person show amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The theater, at 315 W. Fayette St., will open “Queens Girl: Black in the Green Mountains” on Nov. 19. The theater will require facemasks and temperature checks for entry, while attendees will also be asked to complete a health questionnaire.
“Despite what 2020 has brought us all, we are committed to celebrating the people, stories, and power of live theater this season,” the theater said in a release announcing the production’s opening date. “And we want YOU to be a part of it in any way you’re comfortable.”
In addition to the safety measures required for entry, Everyman Theatre has removed every other row of seats in its two theaters, including the front row, as guidance from the Maryland government requires that performers and audience members be at least 12 feet apart. Physical barriers between some seats have also been added. Public areas will be cleaned regularly, while contactless purchasing and digital programs will be available.
“Queens Girl: Black in the Green Mountains" is the third installment of Caleen Sinnette Jennings' series and focuses on a young woman named Jackie in 1970 Vermont, trying to find her places in the world amid the Vietnam War and in the wake of the Kent State massacre. The show is directed by Baltimore native Paige Hernandez.
It’s the first of six productions the Everyman Theatre will put on in its 2020-21 season. Single tickets go on sale Nov. 9, while the theater is currently offering subscription deals that include all six shows, as well as an at-home subscription that features a digital season pass to watch the productions from home. Each subscription comes with priority access to preferred seating for the theater’s 2021-22 season, when the theater hopes to be able to return to its regular seating arrangement.
Other theaters in Baltimore have announced their plans for the 2020-21 seasons, but their first shows won’t come as soon. In mid-January, the Hippodrome’s stage will host its first show since the pandemic prompted the theater’s closure. Baltimore Center Stage’s first mainstage production will open in late January.