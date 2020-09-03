Dried and gone to heaven: Baltimore florists embrace arid new design trend

“Not all flowers are meant to be dried,” said Brown. She favors plants like lavender, roses and antique hydrangeas, too, which retain their original color and develop a vintage, dreamy quality. They also work well in bouquets and arrangements for bohemian or desert-style weddings, Brown said. Certain breeds like eucalyptus and strawflowers can look the same dried and fresh, and herbs are generally a good choice. Tropical flowers for the most part are not well-suited to preservation, says Vayda.