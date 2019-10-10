He pursued this aptitude throughout his childhood, including the teenage years when most of the scenes in “Where I’m From” took place. After a year at Community College of Baltimore (now Baltimore City Community College), during which he took classes at the Maryland Institute College of Art, Adams moved north and earned his Bachelors of Fine Arts at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn. His creative reputation grew over the following decades and put him on the radar of several other black creatives with Baltimore connections. The Gallery at Baltimore City Hall’s curator Kirk Shannon-Butts, whose father hails from Baltimore, and Tonya Miller-Hall, who leads public affairs for Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s office, both knew of Adams through these Baltimore-New York connections.