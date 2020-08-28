What’s next for ‘Drunk History’ creator Derek Waters? Probably a trip back home to Baltimore.

Had he been given a chance to salvage his show — which, to be clear, did not end on his terms, he said — he would have formally thanked Mr. Stange in a special “teachers appreciation” episode, most of which has already been filmed. But without Comedy Central’s backing, it’s unclear if the tribute will ever air — a shame not only for fans of the program but also for people who understand Waters’ deep reverence for both history and the people who can bring it to life.