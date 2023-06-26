Cirque du Soleil is returning to Baltimore with holiday show at the Hippodrome

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The cast of "'Twas the Night Before" by Cirque du Soleil. (Errisson Lawrence photo)

For the first time since 2019, Cirque Du Soleil will return to Baltimore with performances in November at the Hippodrome Theatre.

The entertainment group known for its thrilling acrobatics, ornate costumes and dazzling staging will offer 17 performances of its holiday-themed show ‘”Twas the Night Before” begining Nov. 24. Inspired by the classic 19th century poem, “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore, the show tells the story of a young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays, according to a Cirque du Soleil news release.

‘”Twas the Night Before” will include a global cast of 26 performance artists and a soundtrack of holiday favorites reimagined by Cirque du Soleil.

Baltimore is one of seven U.S. cities hosting the holiday show. Others include New York, Minneapolis, Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Louis, and Phoenix.

Tickets go on sale to the general public July 10 with ticket prices starting at $61.