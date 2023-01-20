Hippodrome will host Chris Rock’s live Netflix special as tickets will go on sale today

Comedian Chris Rock’s live Netflix special will be hosted at the Hippodrome Theatre on March 4, the theater confirmed in an email to patrons.

The Hippodrome began offering presale tickets to “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” Thursday morning, and said in the email the general public can buy tickets through Ticketmaster starting at 10 a.m. today.

Advertisement

Announcing the special last month, Netflix confirmed the “live, global streaming event” would be hosted in Baltimore, but did not disclose the venue.

Rock’s comedy special will be a first-of-its-kind event, streaming live on the platform without edits at 9 p.m. on March 4.

Advertisement

The in-person event at the Hippodrome is “being planned at full capacity. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m.

Rock performed at Lyric Performing Arts Center in Baltimore in April last year, shortly after his highly-publicized onstage encounter with Will Smith during the 94th Academy Awards.

Rock is also scheduled to perform at the Hippodrome on Feb. 16, during his “Ego Death World Tour,” Live Nation announced on social media Thursday.

Netflix’s vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, Robbie Praw, said in a November statement that Rock’s performance in Baltimore “will be an unforgettable moment.”

“We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history,” he said.

“Selective Outrage” is Rock’s second comedy special for Netflix. His first was “Chris Rock: Tamborine” in 2018.