‘Charm City Kings’ to be released Oct. 8 on HBO Max

“Charm City Kings,” the drama about Baltimore’s 12 O’Clock Boys, will premiere Oct. 8 on HBO Max.
The release date comes via a new trailer released on YouTube on Tuesday.
The movie — which tells the story of one of the city’s 12 O’Clock Boys, who drive down Baltimore’s streets on dirt bikes — was initially set for an April 10 release in theaters by Sony Pictures Classic. However, the release was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic and HBO picked up the rights to distribute the film.
"Charm City Kings” won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Prize for Ensemble Acting at Sundance for its cast, which includes Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Grammy-nominated recording artist Meek Mill, Will Catlett, Donielle Hansley, Kezii Curtis, Chino, Lakeyria “Wheelie Queen” Doughty and Teyonah Parris. It is written by Sherman Payne and directed by Angel Manuel Soto.