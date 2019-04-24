5 highlights of the Baltimore Symphony's 2019 summer season

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will remain a full-time operation, at least for this year.

BSO management, which had floated the idea of reducing the symphony’s schedule from 52 weeks to 40, effectively eliminating the summer season, announced a slate of concerts Wednesday that includes performances through July.

Here are the highlights:

1. Tchaikovsky and fireworks

The season kicks off July 3 with the traditional “Star-Spangled Spectacular” at Baltimore County’s Oregon Ridge Park. The 8 p.m. performance will include “patriotic scores and family favorites,” and will conclude with a fireworks-laden performance of Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture.” The rain date for the show is July 4.

2. ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’

The season also includes a July 11-13 “Movie with Orchestra” concert, featuring the BSO performing the score of “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” live as the movie is shown onscreen at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. The concerts are set for 7:30 p.m. July 11-12 and 3 p.m. July 13.

3. Leslie Odom Jr., take two

The BSO has three other concerts scheduled for the summer, all at the Meyerhoff. On July 5, the orchestra will play behind Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Aaron Burr in the original Broadway production of “Hamilton”). The concert, which had been scheduled for April 26 but was postponed because of a scheduling conflict, is set for 8 p.m.

4. Artscape performances

During Artscape, Baltimore’s annual free arts festival, a pair of performances will offer adult amateur musicians, through the BSO’s Academy program, to work alongside orchestra members. A free Academy Orchestra Concert with conductor Nicholas Hersh is set for 7 p.m. July 19, while a free Academy Chamber Music Concert is set for noon July 20.

5. Orchestra and acrobats

And on July 26-27, the BSO will accompany the acrobats and aerialists of Troupe Vertigo in “Cirque Dances,” with music including Mussorgsky’s “Night on Bald Mountain” and Stravinsky’s “The Firebird.” The July 26 show is set for 8 p.m., with the July 27 show scheduled for 3 p.m.

For more details, visit bsomusic.org.

CAPTION The Sensory Friendly Concert at the Peabody Conservatory, presented by The Musical Autist on April 7, included performers with and without autism. (Amy Davis & Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) The Sensory Friendly Concert at the Peabody Conservatory, presented by The Musical Autist on April 7, included performers with and without autism. (Amy Davis & Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION R&B's Mario Barrett, perhaps best known for his early 2000s hits and film credits like "Step Up" and "Freedom Writers," has resurfaced in the music world. He now seeks to collaborate with the city of Baltimore, his hometown, for philanthropic purposes. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) R&B's Mario Barrett, perhaps best known for his early 2000s hits and film credits like "Step Up" and "Freedom Writers," has resurfaced in the music world. He now seeks to collaborate with the city of Baltimore, his hometown, for philanthropic purposes. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video)

ckaltenbach@baltsun.com

twitter.com/chriskaltsun