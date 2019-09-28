Concert review: Baltimore Symphony Orchestra returns after labor dispute, honoring Christopher Rouse

A winner of the 1993 Pulitzer Prize in Music and three Grammys, Rouse served as the BSO’s composer-in-residence in 1986 and as its new music advisor from 1989 to 2000. He composed “Processional” as a funeral march for Edgar Allan Poe, but last night the work’s dark, swirling atmosphere commemorated Rouse himself, as well as the music and relationships his death cut short. Alsop, as a longtime champion of Rouse’s work, represented one of those relationships. (Earlier in the day, New Music Box published Alsop’s memorial of Rouse.)