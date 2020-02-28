While bingeing on Beethoven upon his anniversary feels inevitable, one may wish that the Symphony in the City series had resisted the urge. The orchestra’s playing felt blander on these pieces. The less familiar works — while subject to the occasional rhythmic slip — carried more energy. There is an argument to be made, too, about the value of the live concert as a rare experience: It’s more difficult to find quality recordings of the works of Florence Price, for example, than Beethoven.