A 'going concern'? BSO predicated financial fate on thinnest of margins, wishful thinking

Until the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra canceled its summer season, few people outside the nonprofit’s administrative offices realized just how precarious its financial situation was. But when President and CEO Peter Kjome referred to a promised $3.2 million in state funds as “a lifeline,” he wasn’t exaggerating.

Financial documents obtained by The Baltimore Sun and interviews with three of the symphony’s key decision-makers reveal that the organization’s efforts were predicated on the thinnest of margins — and wishful thinking.

Without the funds promised by the state to support the summer season, the orchestra would end its fiscal year with an approximately $1.5 million deficit. Even with that money, the symphony would conclude that year on Aug. 31 all but broke — and that’s assuming that the funds were released promptly, that the organization obtained a bridge loan and that nothing else went wrong over the summer.

The documents also reveal that the crisis was created in part by fundraising that fell well short of projections.

In addition, the organization is awaiting an audited financial statement that will determine whether it is “a going concern” — a decision with potentially significant implications for the symphony’s future.

’We are all very disappointed and saddened that we are in this situation,” Kjome said. “We all want our community to be home to an exceptional orchestra for many years to come.”

In hindsight, asking the General Assembly for more money was a desperation move, the classical music equivalent of a Hail Mary pass. From the time Del. Maggie McIntosh, a Baltimore Democrat, introduced House Bill 1404 in late February, the odds were it wasn’t going to achieve its intended goal of keeping the orchestra playing through the summer.

Interviews with Kjome; Barbara Bozzuto, chairwoman of the symphony’s board of directors; and Sarah Beckwith, the organization’s chief financial officer, reveal that the BSO had a tiny window of time after the bill became law to either obtain the state funds or arrange a bridge loan to mount the slate of summer concerts it announced in late April.

“We were candid when we talked about the severity of our cash flow issues,” Bozzuto said. “But in retrospect, we could have been even more forceful.”

On May 30, the Symphony abruptly announced it was canceling the summer concerts it trumpeted just five weeks earlier. Orchestra management resurrected a proposal to slash its season from 52 weeks to 40 — and hack musicians’ pay roughly 20 percent, leaving 75 people with mortgages or rents, tuition payments and medical bills two weeks to come up with alternate sources of income.

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) musicians staged a protest at State House to send a message to Gov. Hogan asking him to release $1.6 million in state funding to the BSO.

“We thought we were going to have a lifeline of $1.6 million soon,” Kjome said of the state funding it was due in the state fiscal year starting July 1. “We care deeply about our musicians, but it was necessary to make the decisions we did due to the severity of our financial challenges.”

McIntosh was taken aback when she learned that the summer season had been canceled after weeks of hard work on her part. The delegate had met with BSO brass who had thanked her for her legislation.

“At no point did I get that this dramatic action would be taken,” she said. “Nobody ever said that. Everybody was then shocked that as of July 1, they’d run out of money. That was never a part of any discussion.”

A BSO cash forecast dated Dec. 7, 2018, shows the arts organization anticipated it would close its fiscal year about $1.2 million in the hole. Not quite four months later, the projected deficit for the year increased to $1.51 million, according to a cash forecast dated April 19, 2019, largely because contributions from public and private sources hadn’t kept pace with projections.

“Results from contributed revenue this year have been low,” Kjome acknowledged.

He said that fundraising for the prior fiscal year, “was extremely strong,” and that several of those donors said they wouldn’t be able to maintain that level of support every year.

(Last year the orchestra toured Ireland and the UK; the organization has emphasized that funds for the trip did not come from the organization’s operating budget but were raised strictly for this purpose.)

Musicians have speculated that uncertainty over the summer season and the conflict between management and the union gave potential donors pause.

The BSO’s annual operating budget draws roughly $3.6 million a year from its $60 million endowment to support its operations. If the BSO could increase its endowment to $100 million, Kjome has said, it could draw almost $2 million annually in additional operating funds — or roughly the sum needed to break even at the group’s current spending levels, assuming its current donation rate remains constant.

But longtime donor Joseph Meyerhoff II, a member of the symphony’s endowment board, wrote in a letter to the editor that the large donations the BSO needs are nearly impossible to secure.

“The Meyerhoff family offered a $4 million challenge grant in 2017-2018 to raise funds for the endowment. We met with or called every large foundation in Baltimore and at least two dozen of Baltimore’s wealthiest citizens. We came away empty-handed. No one was interested in investing more than $250,000 in the BSO, when it needs multi-million-dollar gifts.”

House Bill 1404 ultimately passed both houses of the General Assembly, and there was a good chance it would become law. So, the first-year appropriation of $1.6 million was penciled into the BSO’s forecast, Beckwith said.