BSO board chair Bozzuto out following labor dispute

Two days after the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra resolved a bitter labor dispute, the organization announced a critical change in the leadership.
At a meeting Wednesday night, Barbara Bozzuto stepped aside after five at-times controversial years as chairwoman of the board of directors. Health care attorney Barry F. Rosen was elected as the new board chairman, effective immediately, according to a release from the BSO.
The change occurs as the symphony attempts to forge a path forward after a tumultuous year that culminated in a 14-week work stoppage. Rosen takes over as the BSO attempts to find solutions to the problems that have caused the organization to incur $16 million in deficits during the past decade.
Bozzuto was known as an indefatigable worker who steered the BSO through the eight-month gap when the organization was temporarily without a president. Paul Meecham left as president and CEO in June 2016; Peter Kjome took over that job in February 2017.
But as board chairwoman, Bozzuto also came in for her share of criticism. In a letter to the editor published on June 17, 2019, Greg Mulligan and Brian Prechtl, co-chairmen of the Baltimore Symphony Musicians Players Committee, wrote that the board of directors’ decision to lock the musicians out of Meyerhoff Symphony Hall was “causing unnecessary damage to the institution.”