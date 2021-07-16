Upcoming ‘Guarding the Art’ lets Baltimore Museum of Art security officers curate their own exhibition

A new exhibit from the Baltimore Museum of Art, scheduled to begin early next year, will be entirely curated by security officers who work in the museum.
Entitled “Guarding the Art,” the exhibition will be made up of already existing pieces in the BMA’s collection. Officers will collaborate with museum leadership, including art historian and curator Dr. Lowery Stokes Sims, as guest curators. They will choose pieces that have impacted them and analyze the work through a new “human-centered lens” according to a news release earlier this week from the BMA.
“Our security officers spend more time in our galleries and living among our collection than any other staff within the institution,” said Christopher Bedford, the BMA’s Dorothy Wagner Wallis Director in a statement. “It is their perspectives, their insights, and their relationships with the art and daily interactions with our visitors that will set the stage for “Guarding the Art” to be an exceptional experience.”
Adds Dr. Sims in a release, “The security staff’s relationship to the art they safeguard and their interactions with visitors are essential elements of this project.”
The initial idea for this exhibition came from Dr. Asma Naeem, chief curator, who was looking to make the museum more inclusive and representative of the Baltimore community. After conversations with trustee members, and other BMA curators, the idea was presented to the security team. Seventeen officers decided to participate — Traci Archable-Frederick, Jess Bither, Ben Bjork, Ricardo Castro, Melissa Clasing, Bret Click, Alex Dicken, Kellen Johnson, Michael Jones, Rob Kempton, Chris Koo, Alex Lei, Dominic Mallari, Dereck Mangus, Sara Ruark, Joan Smith, and Elise Tensley.
Although the exhibition is still in its infancy, the BMA noted that there seems to be themes of social justice, resilience, the environment, and underrepresented artists in the collection. Also, many officers are intrigued by art pieces by how they see visitors interact with them. For instance, Emile-Antoine Bourdelle’s “Head of Medusa” will be chosen because museum goers often spend extended periods of time looking at it.
“It’s been exciting to get firsthand experience in organizing an exhibition and discovering all the behind-the-scenes considerations. It gives you a new respect for how museums work and the stories they tell,” said officer Elise Tensley in a statement. “I cannot wait to see all the objects we’ve selected on display.”