Baltimore Museum of Art board votes to pause controversial artwork auction

In an eleventh-hour decision, the Baltimore Museum of Art’s board of trustees voted Wednesday to call off — at least for now — a controversial auction and private sale that would have sent three potentially irreplaceable artworks out of Maryland.
The decisive vote was taken just two hours before two of the three paintings, Clyfford Still’s “1957-G” and Brice Marden’s “3,” were scheduled to be sold by Sotheby’s Auction House in New York. A third painting, Andy Warhol’s “The Last Supper,” was headed for a private sale.
The board’s decision to “pause” the auction represents a stunning reversal of a course that the museum announced with fanfare earlier this month. It throws into doubt museum director Christopher Bedford’s plans to use proceeds from the sale of the three artworks — anticipated to fetch $65 million — to create an endowment supporting an ambitious slate of diversity initiatives.
“The decision was made after having heard and listened to the proponents and the detractors of the BMA’s ambitious Endowment for the Future and after a private conversation between the BMA’s leadership and the Association of Art Museum Directors (AAMD)," the museum said in a statement.
Bedford’s plans to deaccession the three paintings (museum lingo for removing artworks from the permanent collection) raised the ire of some art lovers nationwide from the moment it was announced Oct. 2.
Deaccessioning beloved works of art is controversial under nearly any circumstances. But Bedford’s critics accused him of acting in haste and taking shortcuts that had the potential to cost Maryland taxpayers millions. The ensuring controversy has threatened to tarnish the previously stellar reputation of Maryland’s largest art museum and of its mission-driven but controversial director.
In particular, critics questioned why the museum had signed a contract with Sotheby’s to handle the sale without first engaging in a competitive bidding process. A letter signed by hundreds of art lovers asked Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh to investigate, warning that “The Last Supper” was in danger of being sold at “a bargain basement price" of $40 million. Warhol made multiple paintings of “The Last Supper,” and in November 2017, a comparably sized version of was sold for almost $61 million by Christie’s Auction House, according to the auctioneer’s website.
The painting by Still, the only work by the former Maryland resident owned by the BMA, was expected to fetch between $12 million and $18 million at auction, according to Sotheby’s website, while Marden’s “3” carried an estimated price tag of between $10 million and $15 million.
Critics also argued that it was a conflict of interest for Bedford to ask curators to approve the sale of three paintings, since proceeds would be used to boost staff salaries.
In recent weeks, donors announced that they were rescinding $50 million in planned donations, though museum officials said they were unaware of the promised gifts. Prominent board members resigned.
Finally, on Tuesday, the influential Association of Art Museum Directors issued a statement that appeared to withdraw its support of the BMA’s auction plans. A letter sent to the museum on Wednesday and signed by 14 past presidents of the Association urged BMA trustees “to reconsider its planned sale of artworks this evening.”
The association sets ethical standards for American museums. Though it lacks regulatory power over individual institutions, flouting association directives carries a cost.
In April, the organization had relaxed its guidelines that govern how the proceeds from artwork sales can be used for two years. It adopted a series of resolutions that attempted to offer a lifeline to institutions that, unlike the BMA, had been harmed financially by the pandemic.
Bedford believed that the revised guidelines provided him a 24-month window to raise a large amount of money in a short amount of time to put his vision into action.
Ten million dollars was to have been used to purchase artworks by women and artists of color, while $54.5 million would have gone to create an endowment for the care of the collection. The interest from that endowment estimated at $2.5 million annually would have been used to eliminate ticketed exhibitions, open the museum one night a week and increase staff salaries.
This article will be updated.