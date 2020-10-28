Baltimore Museum of Art board votes to pause controversial artwork auction

In particular, critics questioned why the museum had signed a contract with Sotheby’s to handle the sale without first engaging in a competitive bidding process. A letter signed by hundreds of art lovers asked Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh to investigate, warning that “The Last Supper” was in danger of being sold at “a bargain basement price" of $40 million. Warhol made multiple paintings of “The Last Supper,” and in November 2017, a comparably sized version of was sold for almost $61 million by Christie’s Auction House, according to the auctioneer’s website.