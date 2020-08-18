Oprah, Angela Bassett, lead star-studded cast for Baltimore writer Ta-Nehisi Coates’ ‘Between the World and Me’ adaption

Coates, an acclaimed journalist, author, essayist and cultural commentator, is originally from Baltimore. “Between the World and Me,” which hit the top spot on the The New York Times Best Sellers list soon after its 2015 release, takes on the form of a letter to Coates’ son. It draws upon United States history, his own Baltimore upbringing and more to explore the centrality of anti-Black racism to the fabric of the country. It is heralded as a contemporary classic for its style and dissection of racial injustice.