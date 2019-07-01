Controversial art in Baltimore through the years

Brittany Britto / Baltimore Sun

The Brooklyn-based artist Dread Scott created this 7-foot-tall banner that reads "A Man Was Lynched By Police Yesterday." Since it went up Aug. 7, the banner has been criticized by the Fraternal Order of Police and on social media. Opponents claim the wording of the banner, which was inspired by one that flew outside the NAACP's New York headquarters decades ago, is unfair to police officers.