Controversial art in Baltimore through the years

Brittany Britto / Baltimore Sun
The Brooklyn-based artist Dread Scott created this 7-foot-tall banner that reads "A Man Was Lynched By Police Yesterday." Since it went up Aug. 7, the banner has been criticized by the Fraternal Order of Police and on social media. Opponents claim the wording of the banner, which was inspired by one that flew outside the NAACP's New York headquarters decades ago, is unfair to police officers.
Kaitlin Newman / Baltimore Sun
This is the statue we love to hate. When the $750,000, 51-foot-tall, hollow aluminum sculpture went up outside Baltimore's Penn Station in 2004, critics claimed that it clashes with the building's Beaux Arts architecture. Though "Male/Female" was dubbed Baltimore's "Best Eyesore" more than once by Baltimore CityPaper, a 2015 article in Baltimore magazine contended the statue has begun growing on local residents. We're not feeling it.
The artist Dread Scott's banner decrying police brutality in Station North is merely the most recent example of an artwork that has raised hackles in Baltimore. These eight pieces are among those that riled up residents in the past 20 years.
Mary Carole McCauley