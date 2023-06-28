Baltimore by Baltimore festival celebrates ‘love for our city’ this weekend at Inner Harbor Amphitheater

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The waterfront music and maker festival Baltimore by Baltimore is returning to the Inner Harbor Amphitheater on July 1.

The festival, hosted by the Waterfront Partnership, runs from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and celebrates “the greatness that the Black community of Baltimore City has to offer,” according to a news release. Highlights include premiere local artists, food vendors and makers along with “A Curation of Love for Our City” produced by Devin Wilkins, the creator of a coloring book titled “The Black Baltimore Renaissance.”

Featured guests include Baltimore-based ZiZi Yoga, award-winning writers Kondwani Fidel and Alanah Nichole Davis, and youth educators from B-360, an organization that uses dirt-bike culture to teach engineering to Black children. “American Idol” contestant Katyrah Love, local African American Jazz band Cams Sounds and Vibrations, DJ No ID and TruRelations & Friends are set to perform.

Vendors include on-site sneaker cleaning by Condition Sneaker Boutique, hairstyling by Ultimate Barber Shop, Tashana’s Tutoring program, Baltimore Youth Arts, and a variety of local food and beverage vendors including Taste This and Chef Dae with Dream Street Cuisine.

This weekend’s festival is the second in a series of six all-day events that highlight Baltimore artists, makers and creatives. More festivals are scheduled for Aug. 5, Sept. 2, Oct. 7, and Nov. 4.