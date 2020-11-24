These 10 books with Baltimore ties will get you through the holidays and just possibly self-quarantine

The author, a Baltimore transplant, likes to say that being a writer is like being the world’s worst therapist and having yourself as a patient; no one is more astounded than Evans at what comes out of her word processor. Her first short story collection, published in 2010 when the author was just 26, made America’s literary world sit up and take notice. Her second effort, which layers issues of race and class and divisions within the Black community on top of life challenges such as love, lust and grief, is every bit as funny and smart as Evans’ debut, while cementing her mastery of the short story form.