Kelly Rowland to headline Baltimore’s Artscape; mayor says city can handle multiple events that weekend

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

At City Hall this afternoon, Mayor Brandon Scott, at podium, announces the dates for this year’s Artscape, which will be held September 22-24 in the city’s Mount Vernon neighborhood. Police Commissioner Richard Worley is on right. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Following a three-year pandemic hiatus, Baltimore’s Artscape free arts festival set for Sept. 22-24 will feature Kelly Rowland as the headline artist.

Advertisement

In addition to the Grammy-winning Destiny’s Child alum, Angelo Moore of Fishbone will perform with his band Dr. Madd Vibe on Saturday night. Iconic ‘70s superstar guitarist and producer Nile Rodgers & Chic will perform Saturday afternoon, and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will headline on Sunday, officials announced Monday.

The annual festival, which has been moved from its traditional July weekend, is slated to include an expanded footprint this year. In addition to a setup in Bolton Hill and Mount Royal, the festival will also stretch to an area across North Avenue bringing the Station North arts and entertainment district into the fold.

Advertisement

Mayor Brandon Scott, who announced the headlining acts from City Hall Monday, joked that the festival’s hiatus felt more like 20 years than three.

“We traveled a long road to get to this point, but we stand here together committed and united,” he said.

A tradition since 1982, all eyes are on the city’s signature festival this year amid changes in leadership at the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts and concerns raised by institutions that anchor the area where Artscape is set to take place.

In July, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, The Lyric Baltimore, the Maryland Institute College of Art and the University of Baltimore issued a joint statement raising the alarm about the festival’s “evolving plan — or lack thereof.” The organizations said then a detailed schedule, operational plan and parking plan had yet to be provided.

[ Four Baltimore institutions raise concerns about Artscape plan, call on city to ‘honor commitments’ ]

Weekend Watch Weekly Plan your weekend with our picks for the best events, restaurant and movie reviews, TV shows and more. Delivered every Thursday. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

The festival is one of many events scheduled for Baltimore that September weekend, including some in the area of the festival’s footprint. The BSO Gala is scheduled for the night of Sept. 23, it is parents weekend at MICA, The Lyric has several performances set, and the University of Baltimore has classes scheduled.

Several other events are slated to be held downtown. The Jonas Brothers are scheduled to perform at the CFG Bank Arena on Sept. 22. On Sept. 24, the Ravens will be playing the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium; that same day also is Yom Kippur, when police departments often provide extra security at area synagogues.

Scott tried to allay concerns about potential congestion Monday, arguing that Baltimore has proven capable of handling multiple events in the past.

“We are a major city. Major cities are going to have multiple events at the same time,” he said, noting the Maryland Cycling Classic in September was held on the same day as a home Orioles game.

Advertisement

“We’re going to be talking with our partners up to and through the festival, but we can do this because this is what we do,” Scott said.

The organizations that banded together to express concerns about the festival footprint have been at the table and plans for parking and traffic have since been disseminated, Scott said.

Artscape, often described as the nation’s largest free outdoor public arts festival, has attracted crowds of to 350,000 people in years past. An interactive map of the festival including stages, food, vendors and bathrooms is expected to go live at artscape.org on Sept. 1.