Kelly Rowland out, DJ Pee .Wee in: Baltimore’s Artscape festival gets a new headliner

Kelly Rowland has backed out of plans to headline Baltimore’s Artscape festival this month and will be replaced by DJ Pee .Wee, the “musical persona” of eight-time-Grammy-award-winning, R&B performer Anderson .Paak.

The swap was announced Friday by the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts, just weeks before the Sept. 22-24 festival, which is returning from a three-year hiatus, is set to begin. Rowland pulled out of her appearance, which was first announced last month, due to “production issues,” BOPA stated in a news release.

Todd Yuhanick, interim executive director of BOPA, said he expects DJ Pee.Wee to bring “incredible energy” to the festival’s lineup.

“We are thrilled to welcome him to the Artscape stage,” Yuhanick said.

Mayor Brandon Scott’s office is taking a larger role this year in the festival, a tradition since 1982, amid changes in leadership at the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts and concerns raised by institutions that anchor the area where Artscape is set to take place.

The festival has moved to September from its traditional July weekend spot. The new dates will be accompanied by an expanded footprint. In addition to a setup in Bolton Hill and Mount Royal, the festival also will stretch to an area across North Avenue, bringing the Station North arts and entertainment district into the fold.

In July, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, The Lyric Baltimore, the Maryland Institute College of Art and the University of Baltimore issued a joint statement raising the alarm about the festival’s “evolving plan — or lack thereof.” The organizations said at the time that a detailed schedule, operational plan and parking plan had yet to be provided.

The festival is one of many events scheduled for Baltimore that September weekend, including some in the area of Artscape’s footprint. The BSO Gala is scheduled for the night of Sept. 23, it is parents weekend at MICA, The Lyric has several performances set, and the University of Baltimore has classes scheduled.

Several other events are slated to be held downtown. The Jonas Brothers are to perform Sept. 22 at the CFG Bank Arena. On Sept. 24, the Ravens will be playing the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium; that same day also is Yom Kippur, when police departments often provide extra security at area synagogues.

During an August news conference to announce Rowland’s would-be headline appearance, Scott tried to allay concerns.

“We are a major city. Major cities are going to have multiple events at the same time,” he said at the time.

Artscape, often described as the nation’s largest free outdoor public arts festival, has attracted crowds of up to 350,000 people in years past. An interactive map of the festival, including stages, food, vendors and bathrooms, was expected to go live at artscape.org Friday.