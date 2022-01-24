The 55-foot-tall sculpture at Baltimore’s AVAM is getting a facelift thanks to a $50,000 conservation grant

The sculpture has been in place since 1995, when it was installed by North Carolina farmer and visionary artist Vollis Simpson. At the time, it was the artist’s largest whirligig design and took a year to build and a day and a half to put in place. Simpson, who died in 2013, “designed the work to be observed dancing in the wind from ground level, eye level on AVAM’s cafe balcony, and from atop on Federal Hill Park benches,” according to a joint news release from the museum and the arts council.