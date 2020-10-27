Auction of Baltimore Museum of Art paintings postponed amid national backlash

The planned auction Wednesday of at least two artworks owned by the Baltimore Museum of Art has been postponed amid national backlash.
A spokesman at Sotheby’s Auction House in New York, who declined to give his name, confirmed Tuesday that the planned auction of Clyfford Still’s “1957-G” and Brice Marden’s “3” have been delayed indefinitely because of an advisory issued by the Association of Art Museum Directors.
The spokesman was unable to verify or confirm if the private sale of Andy Warhol’s “The Last Supper” would proceed as planned. “This all just happened very suddenly,” he said.
This article will be updated.