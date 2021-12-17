Baltimore’s ArtsCentric ‘color conscious’ theater troupe comes of age with triumphant ‘Dreamgirls’ at Center Stage

Theater lovers who packed the 541-seat Pearlstone Theater saw a high-voltage production of the 1981 musical inspired by Diana Ross and the Supremes that can hold its own against the the touring Broadway musicals at the Hippodrome Theatre just one mile south. But unlike the performers in the national tours, about half of the “Dreamgirls” cast was made up of relatively inexperienced actors and singers recruited from Baltimore college and church choirs.