Returning in 2023, Baltimore’s Artscape to expand to five days and widen footprint to include Station North

An astronaut hangs above Charles Street and Mount Royal as the city prepares for Artscape. Sydmonauts by Amigo & Amigo of Sydney, Australia, features nine astronauts scattered throughout the festival site in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing. (Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun)

Artscape is expected to expand from three days to five when Baltimore’s beloved outdoor arts festival returns in the fall of 2023 following a three-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. And it will occupy a vastly expanded footprint, radiating out from its traditional locations in Bolton Hill and Mount Vernon and into the Station North Arts District.

“Artscape is Back! Sept. 20-24, 2023” proclaims an announcement on the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts website that was posted Wednesday night.

The organization will reveal plans for the re-imagined festival during a news conference scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday. But, just as seemingly every aspect of Artscape has been dogged by turmoil and confusion during the past six months, this announcement was no exception.

Members of the news media received some press materials in advance on the condition that they not publicize the details before the news conference. But, when BOPA posted the same material on an easily accessible public website Wednesday night, it effectively broke its own embargo.

For this story, The Baltimore Sun is reporting only information available at artscape.org.

The new blueprint for Artscape appears to strike a compromise that will allow Donna Drew Sawyer, BOPA’s CEO, to pursue aspects of her vision while retaining traditional features intended to appease her most vocal critics.

Donna Drew Sawyer, CEO of the Baltimore Office of Promotion of the Arts, looks to revamp Artscape in 2023 with a renewed focus on the arts. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

For much of its 40-year history, Artscape was held in July during the sweltering summer vacation season. Sawyer has said she hoped to move the festival to September, which typically enjoys mild weather. Initially, BOPA had announced that Artscape would debut Sept. 13-17, but revised those plans after members of the Jewish community complained that the festival would conflict with Rosh Hashana, the faith’s new year.

Pushing the festival back by one week doesn’t avoid a conflict altogether; Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, begins at sundown Sept. 24, just as Artscape will be winding down.

A preliminary layout of the festival on the website shows approximate boundaries of West Preston Street on the south, 21st Street on the north, Mount Royal Avenue on the west and Greenmount Avenue on the east.

That’s a huge area in which to hold a festival, even one that in the past has attracted about 350,000 visitors and had an estimated annual economic impact of approximately $28.5 million.

It wasn’t immediately clear how BOPA, which laid off nearly all of its festivals staff during the pandemic, will pull it off.

The blueprint to be announced Thursday seems designed to mollify such critics as City Councilman Eric Costello. He represents the 7th District, where Artscape has always been held and where, the website makes clear, the festival will continue to be located. Costello is chairman of the City Council’s Ways and Means Committee, which this summer introduced a resolution to withhold $196,000 in city funds from BOPA — money that was previously allocated to mount festivals in 2022 that never occurred.

But the new footprint will also allow Sawyer to bring Artscape’s free-spending festivalgoers into neighborhoods that would benefit from the economic boost.

She envisions Artscape “as a creative placemaking vessel to transform vacant lots in Station North Arts & Entertainment District into thriving creative marketplaces and sustainable civic gathering spaces for all,” the website said. “We will invest in long-term improvements to the community through impactful, permanent arts-based projects.”

The festival will begin with an opening-night gala. Activities on the remaining four days of the festival will include art exhibits, an artists’ marketplace, a conversation series with artists and writers, a film festival, a music and beer garden, and live music performances on the main stage.

Sawyer will also introduce a new element to the 2023 festival ― an art exhibition pavilion, which will “feature leading contemporary visual artists from around the world, including Baltimore-based artists,” according to the website.

The pavilion will be curated by Derrick Adams, an acclaimed Baltimore-born, Brooklyn-based multimedia artist whose work spans genres from video and sound installations to collages and paintings.

Earlier this year, Adams received a $1.25 million grant from New York’s Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to create a Black Baltimore Digital Database, a new archive cataloging important cultural contributions by Black Baltimoreans.

The archive will be in Baltimore’s Waverly neighborhood, where Adams also is developing a second project: an artists-in-residency program called the Last Resort Artist Retreat.

“There’s a lot of stigma about violence in Baltimore and crime, but there’s less emphasis on the survival of the citizens of Baltimore and how Baltimore is such a vibrant city,” Adams told The Sun in April.

“There’s a lot of positivity brewing, and one of the challenges for me is the lack of education for some of the younger people to understand where they’re from.”