Baltimore arts groups start to reopen doors to public; BSO plans festival honoring music director Marin Alsop

And the Enoch Pratt Free Library will reopen 21 of its 22 branches on Monday at 25% capacity to readers wishing to browse the shelves in person after nine months of offering primarily sidewalk pickups. The only branch that will remain shuttered is the Hampden branch, which is being renovated. Usage of library computers — an invaluable resource for city residents who lack internet service in their homes — will resume as well, though sessions will be limited to two hours.