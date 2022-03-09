Star Search, Baltimore: 3 of the state’s largest arts institutions look for leaders amid push for diversity

Cue the klieg lights — the Baltimore version of “Star Search” is underway.
Three of the state’s largest arts institutions are looking for new leaders with a talent for making magic on stage or in a gallery, the charisma to summon donations with the flick of a baton, and the wisdom and humility to strengthen their institution’s relationship with the surrounding community.
The American Visionary Art Museum is almost finished with its search and could announce a new executive director within a month. The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is nearly midway through a series of live auditions and has invited several candidates back for a second look. And the Baltimore Museum of Art is at the very beginning of what could be a yearlong quest.
Because all three organizations solicited applications from diverse candidates, there’s a chance that once the dust settles, Baltimore will have two or even three new cultural leaders who are people of color. They would join Stephanie Ybarra, artistic director of Baltimore Center Stage and the first Latina head of a major U.S. regional theater company and Julia Marciari-Alexander, the first woman to lead the Walters Art Museum.
Some arts experts say this particular moment represents a rare opportunity to send a message to Baltimore’s Black population that they are valued members of the arts community.
“It would change the dynamic to show that African Americans have a role to play in museums and symphony orchestras,” said Jacqueline Copeland, chairwoman of the Maryland State Arts Council and former executive director of The Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture.
“Black arts leaders bring a different lens to the experience of attending a concert or visiting a museum,” she said. “They know which artists of African descent and female composers have been overlooked by history and how to tell their stories. They will be sensitive to the time we’re living in now and what is going on globally.”
Ramping up the stakes, all three groups are seeking replacements for bona fide visionaries: AVAM’s Rebecca Hoffberger built a successful museum from the ground up and without the help of the art world establishment. The BSO’s Marin Alsop lead the symphony to new artistic heights while pioneering a program to use music to help kids escape poverty. And over a whirlwind six years, Christopher Bedford began transforming the BMA into a tool for advancing racial equality.
“Those are three hard acts to follow,” Copeland said. “Baltimore will be lucky to find new leaders with the same visionary qualities.”
Because these are arts groups, what matters more than anything to many search committee members is identifying candidates who can create dazzling art. But that’s merely the first threshold applicants must cross.
“What someone does on the podium is still the most critical factor,” said Tonya McBride Robles, the BSO’s chief operating officer. “But to become music director of a major American orchestra in 2022, it’s not enough to be great with a baton. Supporting fundraising is a prerequisite, and so is connecting with an audience.”
Eric Conway, chairman of the Morgan State University’s Fine and Performing Arts Department and director of its renowned choir, doesn’t entirely agree.
He thinks it’s conductors’ personal aura, their star quality, that fills seats, even more than the caliber of the music they create. In Baltimore, which is nearly two-thirds Black, a talented and magnetic conductor of color could exert a powerful appeal, he said.
“The reason patrons come back week after week is because of the person on the podium,” said Conway, who was a pianist for the BSO from 1993 to 2002. “If the right charismatic African American conductor were hired, it could energize a new demographic of concertgoers in Baltimore.”
AVAM search committee member Peter Bain said that diversity is built into the museum’s mission to showcase artworks created by self-taught painters and sculptors who operate on society’s fringes.
“Intuitive and visionary artists very frequently come from challenged and disadvantaged backgrounds,” he said. “A drive for social justice comes out of visionary art. Diversity is at the very core of what we do.”
Even if the groups make it a priority to hire leaders of color, it won’t necessarily be easy. The list of diverse candidates who check off all the right boxes ― for example, a doctorate in art history or previous experience leading a smaller orchestra ― is small. At least two Baltimore groups, the BMA and BSO, will face fierce competition from the glut of high-profile symphonies and museums internationally also searching for new leaders. (AVAM is such an idiosyncratic institution that it doesn’t really have rivals.)
Last fall, the online magazine artnet.com documented 22 art museum director openings in the U.S., including at such major institutions as the nearby Philadelphia Museum of Art. The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art searched for a director of color for a year before hiring the Scottish-born Bedford, who has an established record of advancing diversity initiatives but does not belong to a racial or ethnic minority.
Meanwhile, a promising African American music director candidate the BSO was considering, Ryan Bancroft, will become chief conductor of the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra in the fall of 2023.
Clair Zamoiski Segal is co-chair of the BMA’s search committee with Darius Graham. She’s already thinking about how the BMA can maximize its chances of hiring the candidate of its choice in a job-seekers’ market.
“We’re keeping an eye on that situation,” she said. “We’re hoping there will be lots of good candidates interested in putting their credentials forward.”
Copeland hopes Baltimore will soon have three new racially diverse leaders. But she cautioned that would just be a first step.
Board members and audiences “should not expect the institutions to continue doing exactly the same things they’ve always done, except with a person of color in a leadership role,” she said.
“You will have opened your eyes and invested in change, and you will have invited that person to lead you into the future.
“Acknowledge it and embrace it.”