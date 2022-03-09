Star Search, Baltimore: 3 of the state’s largest arts institutions look for leaders amid push for diversity

Even if the groups make it a priority to hire leaders of color, it won’t necessarily be easy. The list of diverse candidates who check off all the right boxes ― for example, a doctorate in art history or previous experience leading a smaller orchestra ― is small. At least two Baltimore groups, the BMA and BSO, will face fierce competition from the glut of high-profile symphonies and museums internationally also searching for new leaders. (AVAM is such an idiosyncratic institution that it doesn’t really have rivals.)