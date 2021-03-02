‘Everything was lit up’: Arch Social Club seeks zoning approval for new marquee signaling rebirth of Pennsylvania Avenue

The Beaux Arts-style building was designed by architect Paul Emmart as a vaudeville and silent film theater in 1912 and opened originally as the Schantze Theatre. Over the years, it served Black and Jewish customers under several names: the Morgan, the Uptown, the Cinema. A marquee was added in 1942; the sign proposed by the Arch Social Club would be historically compatible with and resemble the original marquee, Anderson said.