xml:space="preserve">
Alicia Keys attends the 2019 Billboard Women In Music at Hollywood Palladium on Dec. 12 in Los Angeles.
Alicia Keys attends the 2019 Billboard Women In Music at Hollywood Palladium on Dec. 12 in Los Angeles. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Multiple Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys will perform at the MECU Pavilion in Baltimore in August.

According to the singer’s website, Keys will perform at the pavilion, which is on Pier Six of the Inner Harbor, on Aug. 5 as part of her world tour supporting her album, "Alicia, which is set to be released March 20.

Advertisement

The singer came to the city in 2015 to film a segment for A&E’s “Shining a Light: Conversations on Race in America,” where she spoke with former prisoners and mothers of the incarcerated.

Tickets are set to go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement