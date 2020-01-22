Multiple Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys will perform at the MECU Pavilion in Baltimore in August.
According to the singer’s website, Keys will perform at the pavilion, which is on Pier Six of the Inner Harbor, on Aug. 5 as part of her world tour supporting her album, "Alicia, which is set to be released March 20.
The singer came to the city in 2015 to film a segment for A&E’s “Shining a Light: Conversations on Race in America,” where she spoke with former prisoners and mothers of the incarcerated.