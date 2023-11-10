Alanis Morissette to perform at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia in June; Joan Jett also on the bill

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Alanis Morissette performs during the Festival d'été de Québec on July 15, 2022, in Quebec City. (Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Here’s something you oughta know: Alanis Morissette will play Merriweather Post Pavilion on June 29 and Baltimore favorite Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will appear as a special guest.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show will go on sale Nov. 17 at 10 a.m., according to Ticketmaster. Various presale tickets will be sold Tuesday, Wednesday and next Thursday, starting at 10 a.m. each day.

In 2021 and 2022, Morissette completed a world tour to celebrate 25 years of the singer-songwriter’s 1995 album “Jagged Little Pill,” which includes the single “You Oughta Know,” ranked at No. 103 on Rolling Stone magazine’s “500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

In 2021, HBO released “Jagged,” a documentary that featured interviews with Morissette, who criticized the film as “salacious.”

In September, Morrissete headlined the first night of the Oceans Calling music festival in Ocean City.

Jett, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter known for hits like “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll” and “Bad Reputation,” is a lifelong Orioles fan.

It’s always nice when you get to see Joan Jett! pic.twitter.com/GABkQWhdCF — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 21, 2023

Raised in Rockville, she has long displayed her love of the team. In the 1980s, she once wore an Orioles jersey in the front row at Yankee Stadium, and this season she sang the national anthem before the American League Division Series opener at Camden Yards.

Country singer Morgan Wade, who broke out in 2021 with the album “Reckless,” also will play.