“This is Clyde [Hill]. I met him about three years ago. I was walking through Sandtown-Winchester, on assignment for a class called ‘Socially Engaged Photography,’ which is taught by Colette Veasey-Cullors. Her main focus was to not come back with any photos of abandoned homes—we already have enough of those in Baltimore. I actually wasn’t even trying to find anyone, but I walked past and, actually, the shop looked a bit abandoned, I couldn’t really see anything inside. So I peered in and he actually opened the door, and told me to come in. And we ended up staying there for about two-and-a-half hours that day. For the next year and a half, I went back every single Wednesday. I just talked to him for hours, I got to know a lot of people in the surrounding areas, a lot of the kids, and it sort of has become another family for me. He is a huge figure to a lot of the kids in the community. He has them come and work there, teaches them a lot about running the shop, and is really important to a lot of people there. And within the shot itself, one thing I really love is, he has a bunch of frames—obviously, they’re not in focus here—but you can sort of see the cultural icons, not just for this place in particular, but really, for black communities in general."