Fall Best Bets 2022: Not-to-miss events in the region

September

Maryland Renaissance Festival

Bill Burch, left, as Sir William DeBracey, and Aly Love, as Princess Azhara, share a scene. DeBracey Productions is putting on this yearâ€™s Maryland Renaissance Festival jousting show and includes trick riding, four knights jousting on the field at the same time as well as a story line that continues throughout the day. (Paul W. Gillespie / Capital Gazette)

Hear ye! Hear ye! Get transported through time to a 16th-century English village. Enjoy food and drink, jousting, arts, crafts and performers dressed in period costumes. The festival runs every weekend through Oct. 23. Tickets cost $24 for adults. 1821 Crownsville Road, Annapolis. rennfest.com

Sept. 2: First Friday Art Walk

Stroll along Eastern Avenue around Highlandtown and take in all the works of art on display at First Friday Art Walk. Local talent will display their works in a variety of mediums. The tour is self-guided and the event is free. Go to creativealliance.org/events/2022/first-friday-art-walk for details.

Sept. 16: CoComelon LIVE!

Join JJ, Family and Friends! In “CoComelon LIVE! JJ’s Journey,” JJ and his family are putting on a show where JJ is writing his own song and he needs a little help. Featuring over 20 songs, including some new music, little ones will be treated to a unique interactive, musical adventure with magical special effects in an unforgettable live stage show experience. 6 p.m. at The Lyric Baltimore. 140 W Mount Royal Ave., Baltimore. ticketmaster.com.

Sept. 16-25: Cats

The Tidewater Players will perform Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cats” at the Cultural Center at the Opera House. The musical is based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot. Information about tickets and times will be forthcoming. 121 North Union Ave, Havre de Grace. explorehavredegrace.com

Sept. 24: Maddie and Tae

Carrie Underwood, left, and Maddie Marlow appear in the audience at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Maddie Marlow of Maddie & Tae holds the award for group/duo video of the year for "Woman You Got." (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Mark Humphrey/AP)

Get your tickets to country music duo Maddie and Tae’s performance Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. at the Baltimore Soundstage, 124 Market Place. The singer-songwriting duo is known for such hits as “Girl in a Country Song,”, “Fly,” and “Shut Up and Fish.” Ticket prices start at $29. baltimoresoundstage.com

Sept. 30-Oct. 2: Fells Point Fun Festival

Have a good time and support a good cause at the same time at the Fells Point Fun Festival Sept. 30 to Oct. 2. Enjoy live music, food, drink and more. Proceeds from the event go toward the Society for the Preservation of Federal Hill and Fells Point, an organization that renews and protects two of the most historic places in Baltimore. fellspointfest.com

October

Lorde performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt) (Scott Garfitt/AP)

Oct. 1: All Things Go Music Festival

All Things Go is back for its biggest year yet, with 16 artists, two stages, and a new collection of immersive art and curated food. Artists include ,Lorde, Mitski, Bleachers, Lucy Dacus, King Princess, Peach Pit, Julien Baker, Goth Babe, Maude Latour, Bartees Strange, Jack Kays and THE BLSSM. Tickets range from $95 to $350. Gates open at 11 a.m. Show begins at noon. Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia. merriweathermusic.com

In this June 12, 2016 file photo, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of "Hamilton" perform at the Tony Awards in New York. (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Oct. 11-30: Hamilton

“Hamilton” is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, the musical has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and direction by Thomas Kail, “Hamilton” is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. Single tickets start at $49. baltimore.broadway.com

Oct. 15: Oktoberfest Bar Crawl

Quench your thirst at the first Oktoberfest Bar Crawl at Power Plant Live! Participating venues include Angels Rock Bar, Crush Bar, Leinie Lodge & Bar Garden and more. Go from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and tickets cost $15. barcrawllive.com

Oct. 28-30: Baltimore Comic Con

Put on your cape and cowl, hop in your own Batmobile and drive down to the Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W. Pratt St, for Baltimore Comic Con. This year’s writer/artist guests include Frank Miller, Jim Lee, Frank Cho, Klaus Janson, Jerry Ordway and more. Admission tickets start at $30 and some autographs start at $60. baltimorecomiccon.com

Oct. 28: Jerry Seinfeld

Michael Richards, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jerry Seinfeld who starred on 'Seinfeld.' (Sony Pictures/TNS) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, TCN - OUTS ** (Sony Pictures / TNS)

Comedian/actor Jerry Seinfeld brings his unique blend of comedy to the BSO Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St., at 7 p.m. Seinfeld is known for his self-titled sitcom in that ran from 1989 to 1998. Tickets start at $98. ticketsales.com/meyerhoff-symphony-hall/

Oct. 29: Halloween at the Maryland Science Center

Get your party on at Halloween “One More Time” at the Maryland Science Center. Enjoy musical acts Psycho Killers, a Talking Heads tribute band, Big Thicket, a Bob Dylan tribute, Phoam, a Phish tribute band and more. Dance on the rooftop or hangout in the planetarium or IMAX theater. Ticket prices range from $49 to $99. 601 Light St., Baltimore. mdsci.org/event/halloween-2022/

November

Nov. 11-13: Maryland Irish Festival

Put on your green clothes and head to the Maryland Irish Festival at the Maryland State Fairgrounds. Enjoy authentic food, drink, music and dance. Date and times are Friday: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday: noon to 11 p.m.; Sunday: noon to 6 p.m. Ticket information will be forthcoming. 2200 York Road, Timonium. irishfestival.com

Filmmaker John Waters inside the Baltimore Museum of Art. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

Nov. 20-April 16, 2023: The John Waters Collection

Filmmaker John Waters’ bequest of 372 works by 125 artists brings a particular cutting-edge articulation of American individualism to the BMA’s collection, particularly as it relates to queer identity and freedom of expression. The exhibition will include approximately 90 paintings, sculptures, photographs, and prints by Diane Arbus, Nan Goldin, Mike Kelley, Richard Prince, Cindy Sherman, Gary Simmons, Cy Twombly, Andy Warhol, Christopher Wool, Erwin Wurm, and Betsy the Chimpanzee, among others. 10 Art Museum Drive, Baltimore. artbma.org

Nov. 26: Winter Wonderland

Downtown Bel Air will be illuminated by over 100,000 lights at the Winter Wonderland. The free event kicks off the season with shops and restaurants getting into holiday spirit. Enjoy the displays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. belairartsandentertainment.org

December

Dec. 2: For King & Country

Get that holiday feeling at For King & Country “A Drummer Boy Christmas” at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone will sing Christmas classics and new songs. Ticket prices range from $20 to $200. 1000 Hilltop Circle, Baltimore. chesapeakeemployersinsurancearena.com

Dec. 16-17: Home Alone in Concert

Watch the John Hughes holiday classic with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra at “Home Alone in Concert” at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. Date and times are Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Moon Doh will conduct. Ticket prices range from $17.50 to $75. bsomusic.org

Editor’s Note:

These events were planned prior to our publication date. Please check with organizers for each event to confirm that it is still being held.