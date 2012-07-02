Advertisement Advertisement Arts Entertainment Summer festivals 2012 [Pictures] Jul 02, 2012 | 9:09 AM The Baltimore area hosts a surplus of festivals all summer long featuring live music, culture, art, film and much more. The weather is heating up, so come chill out at one of these cool summer festivals. --Jake Fewster Next Gallery PHOTOS Black superheroes on display at Reginald F. Lewis Museum PHOTOS Where to enjoy a drag brunch in Baltimore Advertisement Arts Arts Hamilton comes to the Hippodrome Jun 28, 2019 Filming HBO TV mini-series in Canton 11 summer seasonal drinks to sip in Baltimore Peabody’s inaugural sensory-friendly concert See the finalists for Baltimore's Sondheim Artscape Prize of 2019 John Waters exhibit at the BMA "Hateful Things" exhibit at Reginald F. Lewis Museum 10 classical music performances not to miss in Baltimore this fall