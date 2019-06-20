Paying tribute to 9/11, artist photographs flags across America in all forms

After the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, artist Robert Carley was inspired to capture the American spirit by traveling the country and photographing the American flag in as many forms as possible. His efforts are on display in an exhibit of more than 30 photos at the Star Spangled Banner Flag House in Baltimore through Dec. 31. "I have been inspired by the creativity of average Americans who made flags to show national unity out of what was available to them," Carley wrote in an email. "These photographs remind Americans of how unified we were."

In honor of the anniversary of 9/11, here's a sampling of some of his photos.

Go to flaghouse.org for more information.