Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Stephen Sondheim's musically and theatrically intense masterwork “Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street” gets a revival from Rep Stage. The production, directed and choreographed by Joseph W. Ritsch, promises an intimate encounter with the vengeful Sweeney and his cohort, Mrs. Lovett, she of the secret-ingredient pies. Sept. 6 to 23 at Howard Community College, Horowitz Center, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. $10 to $40. 443-518-1500, repstage.org.

(Pictured: Emma Thompson and Bryn Terfel perform a scene from "Sweeney Todd" at the New York Philharmonic Spring Gala in 2014.)