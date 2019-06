Ballet Theatre of Maryland

Follow Puck through the land of fairies during this Shakespearean classic transformed into a lively ballet. After the Friday performance, you’re invited to meet Puck and the Fairy King and Queen in an onstage Q&A. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, 7 p.m. Oct. 20, 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 801 Chase St., Annapolis. $30-$52. 410-263-5544, balletmaryland.org.