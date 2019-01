Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images

Kevin Bacon played Timothy Fenwick Jr., an expert at "College Bowl" who, in a drunken stupor, ends up inside a manger scene in his underwear. Bacon would go on to become one of Hollywood's most dependable and durable actors, appearing in such films as "Footloose" (1984), "A Few Good Men" (1992), "The River Wild" (1994) and "Mystic River" (2003). He would return to Baltimore in 2008 to film "My One and Only" alongside Renee Zellweger; his most recent film was 2011's "Crazy, Stupid, Love."