Pictures: The Art Cars of Artscape

Joe Soriero, The Baltimore Sun
Owner: Daniel Van Allen Before becoming an art car, this was: a 1978 Volkswagen Bus. Inspiration: "Futurist art from artists like Balla and Boccionni. The left side of the van was inspired by Balla's 'Flight of the Swallows,' while the right side was inspired by Boccionni's 'Those Who Wait.'" Most unusual feature: "The bumper and roof rack are made from wood picked up in nature. The bumper is made out of beaver-chewed wood." Does this car ever hot the streets?: "People are happy 99% of the time. Sometimes they shout, 'What year is it?!'"
Joe Soriero, The Baltimore Sun
Owner: Cap Man, 48, from Athens, Ga. Before becoming an art car, this was: a 1995 F250 Inspiration: "During my bout with cancer, I found creating art to be a sort of therapeutic. I was just sitting around and had this vision of covering my truck with bottle caps." Most unusual feature: "A pair of my wife's earrings. It's mostly bottle caps but not entirely." Does this car ever hit the streets?: "Yes. Positive reactions all around."
Some hold that cars, in and of themselves, are art. But Artscape demands something more -- and gets it, thanks to its annual Art Car Parade. Here's a sampling of some of the most outlandish cars from this year's Art Car celebration.