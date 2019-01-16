Pictures: The Art Cars of Artscape

Joe Soriero, The Baltimore Sun

Owner: Daniel Van Allen Before becoming an art car, this was: a 1978 Volkswagen Bus. Inspiration: "Futurist art from artists like Balla and Boccionni. The left side of the van was inspired by Balla's 'Flight of the Swallows,' while the right side was inspired by Boccionni's 'Those Who Wait.'" Most unusual feature: "The bumper and roof rack are made from wood picked up in nature. The bumper is made out of beaver-chewed wood." Does this car ever hot the streets?: "People are happy 99% of the time. Sometimes they shout, 'What year is it?!'"