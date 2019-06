Michael Bryant

In addition to playing music of Mozart and Haydn, the Baltimore Chamber Orchestra and conductor Markand Thakar will turn the spotlight on the double bass. William McGregor, the Stulberg International String Competition gold medalist at age 17, will tackle showpieces for bass and orchestra by Paganini and Dittersdorf. 3 p.m. Nov. 18 at Goucher College’s Kraushaar Auditorium, 1021 Dulaney Valley Road. $30; students free. 410-685-4050, thebco.org.