10 art exhibits not to miss in Baltimore this fall

The whole notion of attending an art exhibit these days is in flux. No longer does it exclusively involve gazing at pretty pictures — though there’s plenty of that. Scroll through this list of fall visual arts highlights and you’ll find opportunities to make bread, attend a lecture or live performance, watch a film, go on a hike, enjoy tea, and confront your preconceptions involving race. Perhaps the message to be gleaned from these offerings is that art isn’t meant to be separate from the rest of your life, but part of it.