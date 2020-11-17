At St. John’s College, another side of artist Jacob Lawrence

In “Playground” from the artist’s “Hiroshima” series, on view online through Dec. 18 at the Elizabeth Myers Mitchell Gallery’s website, five stylized figures gape toward the sky. The skin on their heads appears to have been peeled away, exposing red and white skulls. The figures are loosely arranged in a circle, their hands gripping cords from which flightless objects droop: a fish, possibly the black feathers of a bird. In the foreground stands a small, skeletal dog.