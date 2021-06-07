‘Our goal is to spotlight the arts’: Annapolis Arts Week kicks off with two new directors

Annapolis Arts Week is back this week after a COVID year hiatus. And new this time, it will be lead by two new organizers, Alison Harbaugh and Darian Gilliam of ArtFarm Studios.
Gillam helped create arts week four years ago and was the director for three years. The partners said to take the weeklong celebration the arts “to the moon.”
“We want to focus on growing and engaging with our arts community here and doing more community initiatives,” Harbaugh said Sunday during the first day of activities. “We want to create more funding around art projects and do more spotlights on the artist within the circle.”
Annapolis Arts Week kicked off with the beginning of Paint Annapolis, a plein air event for painters, and the First Sunday Arts Festival — a 90-degree day full of people taking in the festival and artists. It continues through Saturday with music, exhibits, classes and Demonstrations.
Gillam and Harbaugh said it was “weird and exciting at the same time” to be back at the festival with a table set up.
ArtFarm, which offers classes, performances and exhibits, began as a studio on West Street and the partners were regulars at the festival.
“To be back and in a different role and so involved in the arts it is cool to be present. It is like a big reunion,” Harbaugh said.
Taing over arts week was “daunting” because the new directors didn’t know if it was going to happen until coronavirus restrictions were lifted last month. They couldn’t plan ahead.
“Just putting our faces out here, has been the important narrative instead of it looking perfect. The bigger narrative has been we are busting our behinds even though things have been last minute,” Gilliam said.
ArtFarm has taken over running the festival from Symmetry Create, a marketing firm where Gilliam works as a contract graphic designer. Harbaugh followed Gilliam’s lead in putting this festival together this year, Gilliam did all the graphics for the festival. They said they did it all in-house and kept it barebones.
‘It is just nice just to be back in person and meeting other artists for the first time,” Gilliam said.
Arts during the pandemic was “frustrating” for the two because COVID-19 showed them how close the community was.
“People started seeing during the pandemic what art does for the community and how important it is. It started a new boom for people outside the community,” Gillam said. “Even though it was frustrating, there was still some good to come out of it.”
Gillam believes people went towards art to steady their minds and use it in another way as a therapy to get through the pandemic.
Over the virtual year, ArtFarm did virtual classes and will continue to do them mostly for adults, Harbaugh said. They will have in-person classes for kids and Summer camp starting in July.
ArtFarm wants to bring back some events they previously had like open mic night, which is hip hop and spoken word. Gilliam said people have been craving the open mic nights and wanting to express their work.
“We have given a lot of thought to what ArtFarm is and who we want to be. We want to focus on what kind of community involvement and we will be headed in that direction to make it better,” Gilliam said.
They both would describe the year of COVID-19 as a “time of hustle.” They said they had to hustle from the beginning.
Next year, They want more sponsors for the arts week and more artists to participate.
“Our goal is to spotlight the arts and to get our community stronger and support each other more,” Gilliam said.
Annapolis Arts Week
The calendar of events will be updated throughout the week, but some of what’s planned include an exhibit by conceptual artist Mēlani Naim at the MFA galleries, “Classic Country Live,” a Grand Ol Opry tribute tonight at Classic Theatre of Maryland, free beginner improv classes Wednesday at Art Farm and a kids concert Saturday at Maryland Hall dubbed the Tunes Beatles Family Festival.
Latest Arts
For the full list of events visit: annapolisartsweek.com/events