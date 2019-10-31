Parents and grandparents can pass on their love of the Grateful Dead to the next generation with this family-friendly tribute concert. Several of the performing musicians have played with Phil Lesh, Bob Weir and other original members of the Grateful Dead. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for the 10 a.m. show. Saturday. Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 801 Chase Street, Annapolis. Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for children and free for children 2 and under at wtmd.org/radio/saturday-morning-tunes-annapolis.