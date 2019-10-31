Art between the creeks
See the work of artists who live or work between Spa Creek and Back Creek at the opening reception. 6-9 p.m. Friday. The show continues 11-6 p.m. Saturday and 11-4 p.m. Sunday. Backyard Boats, 222 Severn Ave. Annapolis. Free.
Tucker’s Teddies dance
Tucker’s Teddies, a new Severna Park based nonprofit, hosts its first benefit dance. Team Tuck provides bears to inpatient children and parents leaving the hospital after the loss of a baby, along with craft supplies, decorations, memory-making kits and clothes. They also provide lunches and personal care kits to hospital staff. 7 p.m.-midnight Saturday. Michael’s Eighth Avenue, 7220 Grayburn Drive, Glen Burnie. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased by calling 443-257-1957. tuckersteddies.com.
'Harriet’ movie premiere
“Harriet” premieres this week in movie theaters bringing viewers along on the freedom fighter Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and subsequent missions to free dozens of slaves through the Underground Railroad in the face of growing pre-Civil War adversity.” The Annapolis Harbour Center and the Regal Waugh Chapel begin showing the movie Thursday, with the first showtime at 7 p.m. at each location. Annapolis Harbour Center, 2474 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis. Regal Waugh Chapel, 1419 S. Main Chapel Way, Gambrills.
“Dune, the Ballet”
Baltimore’s Vaught Ballet Company brings their original show s based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, “Dune,” to the Chesapeake Arts Center. 6 p.m. Saturday. 194 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under at vaughtcontemporaryballet.com. 410-636-6597.
Grateful Dead for Kids
Parents and grandparents can pass on their love of the Grateful Dead to the next generation with this family-friendly tribute concert. Several of the performing musicians have played with Phil Lesh, Bob Weir and other original members of the Grateful Dead. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for the 10 a.m. show. Saturday. Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 801 Chase Street, Annapolis. Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for children and free for children 2 and under at wtmd.org/radio/saturday-morning-tunes-annapolis.
Free Mexican quartet concert
The Natalia Arroyo Ensemble uses traditional Mexican instruments to create Latin rhythms. 4 p.m. Sunday. St. John’s College, 60 College Avenue, Annapolis.
‘Paintings and Dastardly Doodles’ opening
Celebrate the work of Charles Lawrence in his new studio space. Since moving from FinArt Studios on West Street to ArtFarm Studios, he’s been working with new materials like fabric, pleather and paint markers to and doodle deeper into the bazaar. 5-7 p.m. Sunday. ArtFarm Annapolis, 111 Chinquapin Round Road. 410- 360-5278.
Los Straightjackets
Known for their Lucha Libre Mexican wrestling masks, the ‘Jackets’ have brought their signature guitar licks to 16 albums, thousands of concerts and dozens of films and TV shows. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show. Monday. Rams Head Onstage, 33 West Street. Tickets are $25 at ramsheadonstage.com. The show is 21+. 410-268-4545.
‘The Life and Art of Mary Petty’
The Mitchell Gallery celebrates its 30th year with an exhibition from the Syracuse University Art Collection, including the work of New Yorker cartoonists Mary Petty and her husband Alan Dunn. 60 College Avenue, Annapolis. The show opens Tuesday and runs through Dec. 15. Gallery hours are 12-5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. Free. 410-626-2556.
Shuck like a pro
Learn from Boatyard Bar & Grill’s master shucker for step-by-step, hands-on oyster shucking instructions. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Boatyard Bar & Grill, 400 4th St, Annapolis. A $35 fee covers all supplies including oysters, gloves, a shucking block and a knife to take home. The class is 21+. Register at oysterrecovery.org. 410-216-6206.