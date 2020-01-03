Visionary artists from the Hechinger Collection bring life to the unexpected subject of tools in “ReTooled," an exhibit that features over 40 paintings, sculptures and photographs. The exhibit, showcasing life’s tools as art objects, is categorized in four sections called: “Objects of Beauty, Material Illusions, Instruments of Satire and Tools: An Extension of Self.” The artists “repurpose, reframe, and redefine common tools," such as “a glass hammer and nails, a seemingly useless pick-axe ladder and a saw made of wood.” The exhibit is on display at the Mitchell Gallery from Thursday to Feb. 23. The gallery is open from12 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. It is closed on Mondays.