Silent Disco Yoga Party
YogaVibez Studios & Friends are hosting a Sound Off yoga event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at Prism, 47B Spa Road. Yogis will move through sun salutations to music that can only be individually heard on headphones, but in the “silent synchrony of your fellow yogis.” Headphones to hear the teacher and music will be supplied. An after-party with refreshments and a pop-up Lululemon shop will follow. Tickets are $45 by Jan. 9 and $50 at the door.
Twelfth Night Concert
Join us the Elan Ensemble Sunday afternoon at Hammond Harwood House, 9 Maryland Ave. in Annapolis, for the annual Twelfth Night concert in the historic ballroom. The event features music, readings and historical treats from 17th century England. The Ensemble will perform at 3 and 5 p.m. with a reception at 4 p.m. for both. Tickets are $35 for members and $50 for others. Visit The Hammond-Harwood House website for information.
Robinwood Clean Up
The City of Annapolis and other local organizations are hosting a neighborhood clean up from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Disney is donating 20 tickets to Disney World Orlando to the children that help Street Angel Project, Networking in Annapolis, Naptown Anti-Dope MoveMeant, Sofo Annapolis and Neat Streets clean up. Business owners are encouraged to participate. Bring gloves and dress for cold weather. Snacks and water are provided. Meet at the Robinwood Recreational Center on 1469 Tyler Ave at 11:45 a.m.
Brian Ganz in concert
Classical pianist Brian Ganz is coming to the Unitarian Unitarian Church at 3 p.m. Sunday as part of the Arts in the Woods 2020 classics series. Tickets are $20 at the door. The concert is free for those 16 and under. Ganz will perform an all-Chopin program sampled from his upcoming Strathmore Music Center concert. Ganz’s performance marks the seventh season of classical concerts at the church. There will be a reception with Ganz after the concert.
Dan Navarro at 49 West
Dan Navarro, of Lowen & Navarro, is performing at 49 West at 7 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $25. Navarro just released his first solo album, “Shed My Skin.” This is his first solo studio album, following his live solo album “Live at McCabe’s.” Navarro was a songwriter for bands such as Jackson Browne, The Temptations and The Bangles before he started touring with Eric Lowen as an acoustic duo. He now tours all over the country and will land in Annapolis on Thursday.
Highlights from the Hechinger Collection
Visionary artists from the Hechinger Collection bring life to the unexpected subject of tools in “ReTooled," an exhibit that features over 40 paintings, sculptures and photographs. The exhibit, showcasing life’s tools as art objects, is categorized in four sections called: “Objects of Beauty, Material Illusions, Instruments of Satire and Tools: An Extension of Self.” The artists “repurpose, reframe, and redefine common tools," such as “a glass hammer and nails, a seemingly useless pick-axe ladder and a saw made of wood.” The exhibit is on display at the Mitchell Gallery from Thursday to Feb. 23. The gallery is open from12 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. It is closed on Mondays.
The Ghost Ships of Archangel
The Annapolis Maritime Museum Winter Lecture Series continues Thursday with a discussion with William Geroux on “The Ghost Ships of Archangel.” The chronicles the desperate voyage of Allied convoy PQ-17 from Iceland to Arctic Russia in the summer of 1942. Lectures are $10; FREE for AMM Members First Mate and above ($100). Pay at the door. The museum is located at 723 2nd St, in Annapolis.